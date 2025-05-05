Patriots Veteran Makes Bold Statement on Stefon Diggs
The New England Patriots made a big-time addition to their wideout unit this offseason with the signing of Stefon Diggs, coming aboard from the Houston Texans on a three-year deal worth up to $69 million.
Diggs, one of the more productive receivers in recent league history, comes off an interesting season with Houston, one where he remained a solid component in C.J. Stroud's arsenal, but was limited to only eight games due to a season-ending ACL tear that disrupted his 10th-year pro.
Inevitably, the injury has led to a few lingering questions as to how he could look within his new situation with New England. Will Diggs be ready before Week One of next season? How will he look once he's back? Will he be able to get back to 100% production at age 32?
It remains to be seen how those may play out, but when asking a few of his teammates in the building, Diggs has already made a noticeable impression with how he's looking on the field.
The latest praise for New England's free agent addition comes from Patriots veteran tight end Austin Hooper, who called Diggs "a freak" during his early interactions with him.
"Energy, man. He's a freak. You can see him already with the explosion, the change of direction, the top end [speed]. It's like, 'Dang, it must be nice," Hooper said.
Diggs' last fully healthy campaign was with the Buffalo Bills in 2023, when he logged 107 catches for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns from Josh Allen, leading to the fourth Pro Bowl selection of his career and sixth 1,000-yard season since entering the league.
For the Patriots, getting Diggs back to full strength would be a massive boost to this offense's ceiling and, in turn, the further development of a rising quarterback like Drake Maye.
The last time a New England receiver was able to log over 1,000 receiving yards came in 2019 with Julian Edelman. It's been a long time coming for the Patriots to get their aspired number one target in the offense, and perhaps Diggs can be just that for the 2025 season.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!