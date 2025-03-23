Patriots Linked to Former Pro Bowler in Odd Fit
The New England Patriots haven't any weapons of any real significance this offseason, only signing wide receiver Mack Hollins in free agency.
That isn't going to cut it, especially considering that the Patriots entered the offseason with more cap room than any other team in the NFL.
Fortunately, the offseason isn't quite over yet, even though most of the best free agents have already signed. New England seems to be in on Stefon Diggs, and the Pats can always turn to a deep wide receiver class in the NFL Draft next month.
But Bernd Buchmasser of Pats Pulpit has suggested a rather odd trade option for the Patriots: Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.
Buchmasser proposed Pitts' name in a piece detailing what New England could do with its remaining cap space, which seems strange given that the Pats already have a pair of tight ends in Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper. Yes, they just re-signed Hooper.
Pitts is a former Pro Bowler, and if the Patriots were planning on making a push for him or another high-end player at the position, you would think they wouldn't have retained Hooper.
Regardless, Pitts made the Pro Bowl during his rookie campaign back in 2021 when he hauled in 68 receptions for 1,026 yards and a touchdown. However, he has been a considerable disappointment ever since, hence the reason he is viewed as a trade candidate with just one year left on his deal.
This past season, the former first-round pick caught 47 passes for 602 yards and four scores. Solid production, but not what the Falcons were hoping for.
Still, Pitts is very talented and could ultimately thrive in the right system. Whether or not New England could provide that for him is anybody's guess, and again, it seems unlikely the Pats would part with legitimate assets for a player who plays a position at which they are already set.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!