Patriots Linked to Strange Trade for Struggling Weapon
The New England Patriots had a major issue in terms of offensive talent last season, as they laid claim to what was surely the worst receiving corps in the NFL.
The Patriots have taken significant strides to improve the position heading into 2025, but it's blatantly obvious that New England could still use some more proven talent there.
The problem is that D.K. Metcalf did not want to go to the Pats (he was eventually traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Pittsburgh Steelers), and the Patriots did not seem all that involved — if at all — in trade discussions for George Pickens, who went from Pittsburgh to the Dallas Cowboys.
But could New England still pull off a move for another wide out at some point before the regular season begins?
Graham Wilker of Musket Fire pitches the possibility, naming Houston Texans receiver John Metchie as a potential trade target for the Pats.
"Should the team add Metchie, he'd compete for a role that could be as high as WR2, but there's a similar chance he wouldn't make the roster," Wilker wrote. "Currently, I'd slot him behind [Stefon] Diggs, [Kayshon] Boutte, and [DeMario] Douglas as the WR4, about the same level as [Kendrick] Bourne and [Mack] Hollins."
That's what makes the idea of acquiring Metchie pretty odd. The Patriots already have a cluster of unproven wide receivers vying for six roster spots. Why would they want to add another similar player to the group, further exacerbating their logjam at the position?
If New England is going to add another pass-catcher, it would be best served bringing in someone who is already established (maybe Keenan Allen, even though that might not be the freshest target) rather than snatching up yet another youngster trying to prove himself.
Metchie is a former second-round pick, but he has scarcely made an impact thus far in his NFL career. Last year, he logged just 24 catches for 254 yards and a touchdown.
