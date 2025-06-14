Patriots Legend Drops Massive Claim on Unheralded All-Pro
If there is anyone who knows about elite special teams play, it's New England Patriots legend Matthew Slater. In 16 seasons with the Patriots between 2008 and 2023, Slater made 10 Pro Bowl appearances while also earning a pair of First-Team All-Pro selections. He notched Second-Team All-Pro honors three times.
Most importantly, Slater won three Super Bowl championships with the Patriots, and while he was never a household name outside of Foxborough, his impact cannot be denied.
Well, Slater seems to think New England may have another special teams legend in the making: Brenden Schooler, who logged 13 tackles and a couple of sacks last year en route to a Pro Bowl trip and a First-Team All-Pro nod.
During a recent appearance on the Dudes on Dudes podcast with former Pats teammates Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, Slater raved about Schooler, calling him the best special teamer in football.
“I have a extreme bias, but to me it’s Brenden Schooler,” Slater said. “To me, there’s really no weakness in his game. We always talk about covering kicks and making plays that impact coverage, but in the return game, it’s very rare that the guy he’s blocking will be even close to the football. He’s a dominant player in the return game. “He can do a lot. He’s a freaky athlete."
Schooler, who played his collegiate football at both Oregon and Texas, went undrafted but landed with the Patriots in 2022. After a couple of strong seasons to begin his career in which the 28-year-old recovered four fumbles, he had a breakout year of sorts in 2024.
Slater played two seasons with Schooler, and he enjoyed it.
“I really feel fortunate to have played with Brenden and then had the opportunity to coach him. Our relationship is a special one because I’m much older than him, but for whatever reason, we clicked,” Slater said.
We'll see what Schooler does for an encore next season.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!