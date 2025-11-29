Patriots Rearrange Special Teams Units After Injuries

When special teams captain Brenden Schooler left last week’s game with an ankle injury, the New England Patriots were tasked with finding a new player to help fill the void of the former All-Pro specialist.

That’s when special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer turned to yet another safety to fill Schooler’s role. Jaylinn Hawkins — who’s having a breakout season on the Patriots defense — was slotted in to help with special teams.

It worked. The Patriots beat the Bengals 26-20 for their ninth consecutive win and their 10th win overall.

"Next Guy Up, No Matter Who It Is"

When speaking to reporters ahead of the team’s primetime bout with the New York Giants, Springer pulled back the curtain on the decision to go with Hawkins.

"We had to move guys around, couple guys that come in and play, like Jaylinn Hawkins, who started on defense, right? He had to play special teams and didn’t bat an eye," Springer said. "So I think it shows you the kind of guys that we have in the room. Like, 'hey man, next guy in, next guy up, no matter who it is, go in there, perform and get the job done.'"

It wasn’t just Hawkins who had to sub in during the trip to Cincinnati. After starting linemen Jared Wilson (ankle) and Will Campbell (knee) left the game, the Patriots have to replace two guys on the kicking unit.

It didn’t hinder their ability to score points in that department, as the Patriots nailed all four field goals they attempted (and rookie kicker Andy Borregales was named the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week as a result).

These Injuries Are Going to Impact This Week's Matchup

Schooler went down in the second quarter of last week’s game, but tried to return. He was spotted running on the sideline, trying to work out his ankle. He was late ruled out.

"Anytime you have a guy that’s your core, best overall special teams player, All-Pro, it’s never easy to do," Springer said. “He’s on everything, right? So you never truly — you plan on it, but you never really think about it, kind of. Then when it happens, you gotta adjust on the fly and kind of put guys in places where you think they can play, or where they played before in the past, and roll from right there. And I thought our guys did that game."

The Patriots will be without their core special teams star on Monday Night Football, as Schooler has been ruled out vs. the Giants.

