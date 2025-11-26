Marcus Jones Named Patriots Nominee For League Award

The NFL announced the 32 nominees for the 2025 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award this week, and it shouldn't come as a surprise who the New England Patriots named as their representative.

Cornerback Marcus Jones, a team captain and special teams star, was the Patriots' nominee for the award, named after Pro Football Hall of Fame owner Art Rooney. It's the 12th year of the award, which is meant to recognize players across the league who "best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents and integrity in competition," according to the NFL.

Jones has put his name on the map this season, and it started when his teammates voted him as one of the Patriots' captains. The 2022 draft choice soon returned a punt 87 yards to the house en route to being named the Week 4 AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, before being honored as the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for the month of October.

The Year Of Marcus Jones Continues

The Houston alum was also treated to a major pay upgrade, inking a three-year contract extension earlier this season. He's beloved in the locker room, and head coach Mike Vrabel is proud of the way Jones has led this team.

"He embodies everything that we're looking for here in a player and a teammate on the field and in the community," Vrabel said. "Something we were excited about doing. Glad that he wanted to get that done and wanted to be with us moving forward."

New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) breaks up a pass to Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. The Bengals fall to 3-8 with a 26-20 loss at home. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for the Art Rooney Award, a panel of ex-players will choose eight finalists, four from each conference. After that, the finalists will be included on this year's Pro Bowl ballot and current players are able to vote for who they think best exemplifies the spirit of the former Pittsburgh Steelers owner. The winner of the award will be honored at the NFL Honors in February, and will receive a $25,000 donation to the foundation of their choice.

Should Jones win, he wouldn't be the first Patriots captain to take home the hardware. In 2021, special teams ace Matthew Slater received the award. Since being founded in 2014, Slater remains the only New England player to win the award. Last year, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen won it.

