Patriots Veteran Reveals Strong First Impression of Top Rookie
The New England Patriots made the safe decision with the fourth overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting LSU Tigers offensive tackle Will Campbell.
Campbell was the consensus best offensive lineman in the draft class, and with the Patriots having such a dire need for help in the trenches, it seemed like an obvious selection.
Well, Campbell is apparently already making a great impression for New England during offseason workouts, as veteran tackle Mike Onwenu loves what he sees from the 21-year-old.
"My first impression is when I saw him set, he has really smooth feet, moves well through air, and is pretty in control of his body and his movements," Onwenu said, via ESPN's Mike Reiss.
There were some who were unsure about Campbell heading into the draft due to his short arms, as there were concerns that he would be unable to succeed at tackle on the professional level. But that didn't seem to bother the Pats, and head coach Mike Vrabel obviously couldn't care less.
Last year, the Patriots had what was probably the worst offensive line in football, and they have certainly taken measures to address it this offseason. Not only did they draft Campbell, but they also picked up right tackle Morgan Moses (Campbell will be manning the left side) as well as some other veteran pieces in free agency.
But it's Campbell who will be tasked with the biggest responsibility: protecting Drake Maye's blind side, which was definitely an issue last season when Maye was sacked 34 times in 13 games and 12 starts. Luckily, Maye's athleticism allows him some escapability, but there is only so much you can expect a quarterback to evade oncoming defenders.
Hopefully, Campbell will solve that problem for New England in 2025 and beyond.
