Patriots Named Landing Spot for Lions DT
The New England Patriots have a pretty stout defense. It was the lone bright spot for the team last year, and it once again looked pretty good in the Patriots' 2024 season-opening win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
However, that does not mean New England's defense is without fault.
The Pats could use some assistance along their defensive front, and Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department has already named Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill as a potential candidate in free agency.
McNeill has never made a Pro Bowl, but he is one of the more underrated stars in the league.
Last season, the 24-year-old registered 32 tackles, five sacks and a forced fumble in 13 games, representing the most productive campaign of his career to date.
McNeill, who played his collegiate football at North Carolina State, was selected by the Lions in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
He played in every game over his first two professional seasons, finishing with 39 tackle and a couple of sacks during his rookie campaign and totaling 41 tackles and a sack in Year 2.
McNeil may not light up the stat sheet, but his impact is undeniable.
As a matter of fact, the Raleigh, N.C. native notched an outstanding 88.5 grade from Pro Football Focus in 2023.
McNeill is a very versatile defender who can technically play multiple positions in the trenches, and with the Patriots needing depth in that area, he would represent a terrific pickup.
Of course, the Lions would have to let McNeill get away in free agency for this to happen, and given that he has helped the team forge one of the NFL's best run defenses, they may be willing to pay a pretty penny to retain him.
Detroit doubled down on its run defense during the offseason, also adding defensive tackle D.J. Reader to pair with McNeill up front.
The Patriots surrendered just 224 yards of total offense against the Bengals on Sunday and gave up 70 yards on the ground.
Obviously, the offseason is far into the future, but McNeill is definitely a name to monitor for New England.