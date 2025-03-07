Patriots Would Have to Pay Alarming Price for Star WR
Will the New England Patriots actually make a serious play for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf?
Metcalf has requested a trade, and with the Patriots in dire need of receiving help, they seem like a natural fit for the two-time Pro Bowler.
However, the cost for New England to acquire him may be steep, as Dianna Russini of The Athletic has reported that the Seahawks are looking for a first-round draft pick and a third-rounder in exchange for Metcalf.
Now, this doesn't necessarily mean that Seattle will get that. After all, the Seahawks don't have a ton of leverage here with Metcalf having just one year left on his deal. But with tons of teams bidding, someone may be willing to pull the trigger.
Where does that leave the Pats? Well, there is no guarantee that Metcalf would want to sign with the Patriots long term. As a matter of fact, he already said back in January that he really does not want to move to Foxborough.
Obviously, that could change if New England shows him the money, and the Pats certainly have the cap room to do it. Russini added that Metcalf is seeking a new contract worth in the neighborhood of $30 million per year, which the Patriots would probably gladly do.
But would Metcalf want to play for a team that has gone 4-13 each of the past two seasons and currently has arguably the worst roster in football?
Things are a bit less bleak for New England this year than last March, as the Pats now have Drake Maye under center, but overall, the Pats still aren't too enticing to players like Metcalf who likely want to join a contender.
Plus, would the Patriots really want to move the No. 4 overall pick for Metcalf? Or would they just send a future first-rounder to the Seahawks in a potential deal?
Either way, it would be an incredibly risky move by New England if Metcalf doesn't put pen to paper and sign a long-term extension upon being acquired.
