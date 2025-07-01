Patriots Possibly Making Trade Push for T.J. Watt
The New England Patriots spent plenty of time addressing their pass rush this offseason, signing multiple pieces in free agency and adding Bradyn Swinson in the NFL Draft.
However, for a team that finished last in the league with 28 sacks last year, the Patriots could always have room for more edge rushers, and they may have a potential trade target lined up: Pittsburgh Steelers superstar T.J. Watt.
Watt is at odds with the Steelers over his lack of a new contract, and it has resulted in rising trade speculation around the former Defensive Player of the Year. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that "multiple teams" are considering making a trade push for Watt, who has just one year left on his current deal.
It stands to reason that New England could be one of those ballclubs, as the Pats have been pitched as a potential trade destination for Watt numerous times this offseason.
The Patriots have ample cap room to absorb Watt, who carries a $30.4 million cap hit for 2025, both for next season and the future, so money wouldn't be an issue. The question is whether or not New England actually represents the best possible fit for Watt.
Watt is now 30 years old, so the Pats' timeline doesn't quite match the veteran. The Patriots may not also be willing to part with the draft capital required to pry Watt away from Pittsburgh.
We also can't discount the fact that the Steelers probably would not want to send Watt to Foxborough. Even though the Pats aren't quite the team they used to be, they remain one of Pittsburgh's fiercest rivals, and they play in the same conference.
Of course, none of those caveats mean that New England isn't at least weighing a pursuit of Watt, who racked up 61 tackles and 11.5 sacks in 2024 and has earned seven straight trips to the Pro Bowl.
