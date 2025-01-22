Patriots Predicted to Land Unique Weapon for Drake Maye
The New England Patriots know they need to bring in some weapons for quarterback Drake Maye during the NFL offseason, and they will likely explore every avenue to make that happen.
The Patriots have significant cap room, so they will surely be trying to bag one of the top wide receivers in free agency. They will also be perusing the trade market.
But perhaps New England's best chance of landing a top-tier wide receiver to grow with Maye will be in the NFL Draft, and Pro Football Network's recent mock draft has identified an incredibly intriguing option for the club: TCU Horned Frogs wide out Savion Williams.
Pro Football Network is projecting the Pats to select Williams in the third round of the NFL Draft, right after picking up Ole Miss standout Tre Harris in Round 2.
"Williams didn’t get to really show everything he could do as a receiver for TCU in 2024 because that offense was a mess, but at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds he is one of the most unique athletes in the class," PFN wrote.
There is no doubt that Williams is an enticing prospect. His huge frame makes him a terror to deal with, and he also brings some impressive speed to the table on top of that.
Williams spent five seasons at TCU between 2020 and 2024, and this past year, he hauled in 60 receptions for 611 yards and six touchdowns. But it gets better: he also carried the ball 51 times for 322 yards and six scores.
Williams basically looks like a bigger version of Deebo Samuel, which is something that the Pats could unquestionably use in their offense.
The Patriots struck out on both Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker last spring, but if they are able to land Williams, they may be able to right those wrongs.
