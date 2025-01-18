Favorite Emerging for Patriots OC Job
The New England Patriots and head coach Mike Vrabel are looking to round out the team's coaching staff. One of the biggest openings is the offensive coordinaor job, which Vrabel is looking into options to fill.
Vrabel has to make the right decision. He has a very bright young quarterback in Drake Maye who needs the best coaches around him that he can get for his development.
With that being said, a favorite seems to be emerging for the offensive coordinator position.
NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport has come out and reported that Josh McDaniels is "considered to be the favorite" to land the job for the Patriots.
McDaniels has been the fan favorite to end up getting the job. He has a long history of success as the offensive coordinator in New England, and bringing him home would make a ton of sense for Vrabel.
During his time with the Patriots, McDaniels worked very well with Tom Brady. The hope would be that he would form the same kind of relationship with Maye.
Leaving New England ended up being a major mistake. McDaniels took the head coaching job for the Las Vegas Raiders and ended up lasting just a season and a half. He ended up compiling a 9-16 record.
Despite his struggles as a head coach, no one would argue against his ability to build an elite offense. If he can bring back the same kind of system that he ran in his previous tenure with the Patriots, the offnse would take a big step in the right direction.
Throughout the 2024 season, there was no creativity within the offense. McDaniels would instantly change that if Vrabel decides to give him the opportunity.
It will be interesting to see who Vrabel brings onto his coaching staff. McDaniels seems like a good bet right now and he would be a welcome addition for Maye and the rest of the offense.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!