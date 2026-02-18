Patriots Named Best Fit For Versatile DB, TE in Free Agency

The New England Patriots have a shot to bolster their roster when free agency opens up next month, and ESPN named two potential fits for the defending AFC champions in 2026.

Bill Barnwell released a list of 50 pending free agents, and what teams across the league could benefit from signing each player. For the Patriots, they were named the best fit for Seattle Seahawks safety Coby Bryant and Tennessee Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo. Both players shouldn’t break the bank, but add value at positions with potential holes next season.

Bryant, 26, would be entering his fifth season in the NFL. The versatile defensive back would possibly replace Jaylinn Hawkins — who was one of New England’s two starting safeties this past year.

“The Patriots could lose starting safety Jaylinn Hawkins to free agency, and Bryant, who had four picks with Seattle last season, is an upgrade,” Barnwell wrote. “In coach Mike Vrabel's defense, Bryant could play the post or match in split-field alignments. He's also an urgent downhill defender in the alleys.”

Along with Cal rookie Craig Woodson, Hawkins helped the Patriots have one of the top safety duos in the league. But Hawkins could command solid money after a career season in 2025, and part of the Patriots’ projected $41 million in cap space (according to OverTheCap) could be used to bring in Bryant on a three-year contract.

Flipping over to offense, Okonkwo has had flashes during his career as a productive tight end in Tennessee. He spent two seasons under Mike Vrabel when he was the Titans head coach, and could become a critical chess piece in a Patriots offense looking for additional weapons.

What Would Okonkwo Bring To New England?

“Austin Hooper is a free agent, and Hunter Henry is in entering the final year of his contract. With Okonkwo and Henry on the field, the Patriots could create more matchups out of two-tight-end sets,” Barnwell wrote. “Plus, coordinator Josh McDaniels could game plan for Okonkwo's versatility as a pass catcher on screens and crossers. Okonkwo caught 56 passes for 560 yards and two touchdowns for the Titans last season.”

Signing Okonkwo would be a major upgrade over Hooper, who’s spent the last two seasons as New England’s top backup. Henry had the best statistical season of his career in 2025, but other than a touchdown in the Wild Card win over Los Angeles, wasn’t much of a factor during the team’s run in the postseason. Bringing in a new face could help Drake Maye continue his accelerated development under center, while also adding in a new weapon at virtually the same price point as Hooper (OverTheCap projects Okonkwo’s contract valuation is a hair over $9 million for 2026).

Additionally, Barnwell adds that pending Patriots free agent K’Lavon Chaisson would be a good fit with the Baltimore Ravens to bolster their pass rush. Last season, the defensive end had 8.5 sacks in his first year in New England.

