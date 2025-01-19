Patriots QB Could Fetch Great Trade Return
The New England Patriots are set at quarterback from a starting perspective for years to come. Drake Maye took the starting job this season, ran with it, and proved that he is worthy of the "franchise quarterback" title.
However, in the final game of the season, Joe Milton III flashed big-time potential as well.
Against the Buffalo Bills, Milton ended up completing 22 of his 29 pass attempts for 241 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. He also ran for 16 yards and a touchdown.
Following that performance, there have been rumblings about teams having trade interest in Milton. He could very well end up being a trade candidate heading into the offseason.
There is a chance that the Patriots would rather keep him and have their backup behind Maye. Or, they could be interested in trading him for a valuable pick.
Jordy McElroy of Patriots Wire has suggested that New England could target a second or third-round pick for Milton.
"The Patriots invested a sixth-round pick in Milton, so a second or even third-round draft pick in return would be a major win for the team. Perhaps a team is even desperate enough to tack on one or two late-rounders in there as well," McElroy wrote.
Truthfully, a second or third-round pick seems a bit steep. Milton only has one game under his best. While it was a good one, it seems very unlikely that the Patriots would get a second or third-rounder.
More than likely a fourth or fifth-round pick would be the value. Perhaps a team is desperate enough to pull the trigger on a third-round pick, but that would be a hefty overpay.
New England is going to have a lot of options during the upcoming offseason. They have the most cap space in the NFL, great draft capital, and a solid young core to build around. Adding Mike Vrabel as head coach was a big upgrade as well.
It will be interesting to see what the Patriots decide to do. Trading Milton will be on the table if the right offer comes up, but the most likely scenario is that he's back in New England next year as the team's primary backup quarterback.
