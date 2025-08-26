Patriots Release Promising WR
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots are parting ways with a promising receiver in advance of the NFL’s roster deadline.
The Patriots, as first reported by Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald, are relaesing wide receiver John Jiles. The 24-year-old spent the 2024 season on the Pats’ practice squad, and was considered to be in the mix to earn a spot on New England’s corps of receivers in 2025.
After seperate collegiate stints at Fort Scott Community College and Virginia Union, Jiles transferred to play for the West Florida Argonauts. In his lone season with West Florida, he hauled in 66 receptions for 1,255 yards and 16 touchdowns. For his performance in the 2023 season, Jiles was named a Division 2 All-American.
Jiles signed with the New York Giants, after going unselected in the 2024 NFL draft. After the Giants cut him in August, Jiles signed to New England’s scout team, where he would remain for the rest of the season. The 6’3” 219-pound receiver used his impressive size to his advantage during training camp and preseason, both at receiver and as a special teams blocker.
Earlier this week, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel spoke about the various factors which will impact his team — as well as the NFL’s 31 remaining squads — in setting their initial 53-man roster for the 2025 season. The Patriots are scheduled to host the Las Vegas Raiders for their season opener on Sunday, Sept. 7 for a 1:00pm kickoff at Gillette Stadium.
“We are still having conversations on our current players and our vision …. ideas and things that we want to do and where we want to get to,” Vrabel said. ”There will be players that will come onto our roster, maybe from other teams, maybe there won't. We'll have to get down to 53 and then eventually a practice squad and the mix of practice squad players, of veterans and young players that may develop, or ones that you know we could activate. So, I can't tell you for sure when those will happen, but obviously that has to be done before 4:00pm on Tuesday.”
New England has already had an eventful day, having released kicker John Parker Romo, offensive lineman Demontrey Jacobs and cornerbacks Brandon Crossley and Miles Battle.
On Sunday, the Patriots waived/injured guard Layden Robinson. Last week, they released 14 players: Jaheim Bell, Micah Bernard, Philip Blidi, Isaiah Bolden, Cole Fotheringham, Phil Lutz, R.J. Moten, Kyle Peko, Jordan Polk, Monty Rice, Tyrese Robinson, Sidy Sow, Shane Watts, and Ben Wooldridge.
That brings their roster down to 71 players, with 18 more moves to come.
The deadline for the roster trim to 53 is by 4 p.m Tuesday, Aug. 26.
