Patriots' Win Streak Has Mike Vrabel Among NFL Greats

Mike Vrabel has won the Coach of the Year Award before, and he could do it again based on what we’ve seen him do for the New England Patriots this season.

In under a year, he took a team that went 4-13 twice in a row to having the rest of the NFL fan base on edge, wondering if the team they root for is going to have to go through Foxborough, Massachusetts, to get to the Super Bowl.

Time will tell on that, but for now, it’s clear as day: Vrabel has flipped the narrative in New England in just one season, and the stats are beginning to roll in, showing just how good the former Patriots linebacker is doing as the team's head coach.

Whoever is in charge of the Patriots' social team hopped on the internet this week to deliver a post-Thanksgiving stat for their fans, showing just how insane a turnaround things are right now—all thanks to head coach Mike Vrabel.

Mike Vrabel's Leadership Is Recognized With a Remarkable Stat

Vrabel is now the fifth head coach since 1970 to record a winning streak of nine or more games in his first season as a team's head coach.

Yes, there’s the argument from potential Patriots haters that this stat sounds a bit excessive, given that 1970 feels like a random year to stretch the stat's longevity. However, it also shows just how minimal it is for a coach in their first year to succeed in stacking wins week in and week out. Like the caption on the post states, Vrabel has been key in "building the identity" of this team.

In five decades, only five coaches have had a season like Vrabel has had.

Mike Vrabel is in Good Company

The other five coaches before Vrabel to achieve this kind of success are Jim Caldwell with the Indianapolis Colts in 2009, who led that squad to the Super Bowl that year. Steve Mariucci with the San Francisco 49ers did it in 1997; that team reached the NFC Championship game after finishing 13-3. Andy Reid’s debut with the Chiefs in 2013 had them go 11-5 and get a trip to the playoffs. That was a turnaround year for the Chiefs, who were 2-14 the year prior. Lastly, Ted Marchibroda did it with the Baltimore Colts in 1975; they won the AFC East that year but were ousted in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Vrabel had the wind at his back going into this season. There was massive optimism in New England for the first time in half a decade; the only thing needed was execution.

Winning nine straight games has been done before in New England, but never like this. Not with a new quarterback in Drake Maye, who racks up incredible stats in his own right, a new coaching staff, and a new all-around team.

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel looks on during warmups before the game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Patriots haven’t lost since September. By the time they take the field on Monday Night Football in a few days to face the New York Giants, it will be December. 11 straight wins sounds better than 10, but we all know that to get to this point for Vrabel and company, it has been one game at a time.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!