Key Takeaways from Patriots' 2025 Preseason
With the New England Patriots 2025 preseason complete, it feels like all eyes are looking at what comes next.
The Patriots concluded their preseason with two consecutive wins and one blowout loss. Most fans and NFL experts frequently say that preseason doesn't mean much. And while — yes — regular season is where it counts, preseason performances across the league should not be as overlooked as they often are.
Here's a look at three key things fans learned throughout New England's most recent preasons.
Promising Start Under Mike Vrabel
New England Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel was hired On Jan. 12, 2025, making this his first preseason with the Pats.
The Patriots opened strong, defeating the Washington Commanders 48-18. Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson made waves with a 100-yard kickoff return, three catches and an overall solid performance that marked a promising debut for the No. 38 overall 2025 Draft pick.
In Week 2, the Pats followed up their win from Week 1 with a 20-12 victory over the Vikings.
The Patriots winning out in the preseason and avoiding the 42-10 loss in Game 3, would've been. nice, but overall one cannot deny that going 2-1 in Vrabel's first preseason with the Pats can only be indicitave of good things to come.
Roster Battles and Depth Issues, Offensive Line
The interior offensive line remains a wildcard. Players like Garrett Bradbury, Ben Brown and Jared Wilson are all battling for consistency in the starting left guard and center spot.
The loss at the Giants also put a real spotlight on the vulnerabilities with the backup O-line positions. Hopefully with roster adjustments ahead of the 53-man deadline, things can only go up for the offensive line.
A New Era for the Patriots
If anything has been clear from this preseason, its that changes are incoming for the Pats.
Various veterans may be nearing the end of their time on the roster, including safety Kyle Dugger, outside linebacker/defensive end Anfernee Jennings and Keion White.
Vrbal has said he's going to do everthing he can to have his roster be as strong as possible.
"We're going to continue trying to strengthen the roster every way we can," Vrabel said in Thursday's postgame press conference. "We're always going to be trying to strengthen the roster and that's what we're going to be trying to do over the next ten days ... Where we're at is we're still building and developing."
In short — if there's anything for Patriots fans to take away from the preseasons, its to expect for changes to only continue in franchise as the regular-season nears its start.
