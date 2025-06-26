Patriots Playmaker Receives Surprisingly Strong Prediction
The New England Patriots added another running back this offseason, selecting former Ohio State Buckeyes star TreVeyon Henderson in the second round of the NFL Draft.
That could obviously spell bad news for Rhamondre Stevenson, who had a rough season in 2024 and could ultimately lose his starting job heading into 2025.
Recently, Pro Football Focus ranked Stevenson as the No. 32 halfback in Fantasy Football for this coming season, one spot behind Henderson.
However, Graham Wilker of Musket Fire actually feels that Stevenson could ultimately be a Fantasy sleeper in his fifth NFL season.
"Even in his worst season since his rookie year, Stevenson totaled eight touchdowns, seven of which were on the ground," Wilker wrote. "With the improved line and likely very run-heavy offense, he's got some real upside. To handle such a large workload immediately, the team needs strong and experienced runners, which makes Stevenson a great candidate to play right from the start."
Stevenson rushed for 801 yards while averaging just 3.9 yards per carry last season, also fumbling seven times. It marked the least efficient campaign of his NFL career.
The 27-year-old was very impressive during his sophomore campaign in 2022, when he racked up 1,040 yards and five scores on five yards per attempt. Since then, though, Stevenson has declined significantly. While other factors have certainly been at play, results matter at the end of the day, and the former fourth-round pick has simply not produced.
The Patriots signed Stevenson to a four-year contract extension last offseason, a move they probably regret at this point. That being said, there is still a chance that he can rebound and comprise a formidable one-two punch with Henderson in the backfield.
Where Antonio Gibson comes into the equation is another story.
