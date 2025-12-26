Patriots Dynamic Rookie Questionable vs. Jets

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — As the New England Patriots place the finishing touches on their game plan for a Week 17 showdown against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, they may have the services of a highly-valued member of their offense.

The Patriots, per head coach Mike Vrabel, have confirmed that rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson is questionable against the Jets this weekend — giving him the chance to play in this game. Henderson had been in concussion protocol since leaving the Pats’ Week 16 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the first half. New England’s second-round (number 23 overall) selection in the 2025 NFL Draft practiced earlier this week while wearing a red, non-contact jersey.

Facing a 1st-and-10 at the Ravens 25 yard-line with 7:06 remaining in the second quarter, Henderson was slow to get up after falling backward on a short run. He was checked out by trainers and eventually walked off the field under his own power and into the locker room. Though he was originally announced as questionable to return, he was ruled out for the remainder of the contest at the. half. As a result, he logged only five yards on three carries.

When healthy, Henderson has showcased both the poise and prowess which has made him one of the team’s most explosive weapons this season. Henderson’s exceptional breakaway speed and acceleration have separated him form his peers, thus far. The Ohio State product has compiled 776 yards on 148 carries with seven touchdowns this season. Henderson rushed 14 times for 148 yards and two touchdowns while catching two of three targets for 13 yards in last week’s loss to Buffalo. Should he miss any time, New England will certainly miss his big play ability. Still, it should be noted that Henderson’s optimal health heading into the playoffs is New England’s top priority.

Patriots Need All Hands On Deck at Running Back

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs the ball against Baltimore Ravens safety Alohi Gilman (12) and linebacker Trenton Simpson (32) during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

With third string running back Terrell Jennings currently on injured reserve, the Pats’ need Henderson to pair alongside incumbent starter Rhamondre Stevenson. Stevenson played a large part in the Patriots erasing an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter when he scampered for a 21-yard touchdown with less than three minutes remaining in the contest. He rushed eight times for 51 yards and a touchdown while catching two of three targets for 27 yards in New England’s win over Baltimore.

The Pats also added veteran running back D’Ernest Johnson to the active roster from their practice squad earlier this month. Johnson was elevated by the Patriots to the active roster for three straight games and played against the Atlanta Falcons (Nov. 2), at Tampa Bay (Nov. 9) and vs. the New York Jets (Nov. 13). In six games this season, he has rushed five times for seven yards in 29 snaps on offense.

