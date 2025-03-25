Patriots Sign Former Texans WR Stefon Diggs
The New England Patriots have found their wide receiver for Drake Maye. The team has signed former Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills wideout and four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Patriots and Diggs agreed on a three-year deal worth $69 million with $26 million in guaranteed money. The 31-year-old lands with his third team and is coming off an ACL injury but is expected to make a full recovery and is now the top option in New England.
This offseason, the Patriots have added both Mack Hollins and Diggs, bringing in two top options for Maye. The second-year quarterback is coming off a stellar rookie season and is ready to be one of the NFL's best up-and-comers. Now, he has two weapons, including an All-Pro to help get him there.
Diggs brings 857 receptions, 10,491 yards and 70 touchdowns with him to the Patriots. Last season before his injury, he recorded 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns before suffering his injury in Week 8.
This doesn't rule out the Patriots targeting someone like Travis Hunter in the NFL Draft, but could indicate they're more likely to look at left tackle Will Campbell out of LSU with their first pick.
