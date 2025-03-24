Report: Patriots Seeking WR Trade Amid Stefon Diggs Interest
The New England Patriots have done very little to repair their ailing receiving corps this season, only signing Mack Hollins in free agency.
Hollins is a nice auxiliary option, but just adding him alone isn't enough, as Drake Maye definitely needs more weapons in 2025.
The Patriots are clearly interested in Stefon Diggs and even visited with the four-time Pro Bowler recently, but Diggs left without a contract.
What if New England can't land Diggs? Then what, well ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently reported on SportsCenter that the Pats are also examining their trade options at the wide receiver position.
"They're looking at players like Diggs, Tyler Lockett I know is on their radar as well," Fowler said. "They're also looking for some trade options for something that might work for them down the road."
Fowler did not go into detail on who the Patriots were monitoring on the trade market. However, the while "something that might work them down the road" part of Fowler's statement may be an indication that they are searching for low-risk, potentially high-reward options.
We all know Brandon Aiyuk and A.J. Brown have frequently been linked to the Patriots, but the chances of New England swinging a blockbuster deal for either of those two wide outs seems very slim. It's more likely that the Pats are scouring team rosters for young, cheap pass-catchers.
While there isn't anything wrong with that from a roster-building perspective, it's a bit concerning, as it could mean this will be the second offseason in a row that the Patriots strike out on landing established receivers in spite of boasting massive cap room.
New England can definitely poach a wide receiver or two from a loaded draft class, but fans definitely wanted to see the Pats bring in some big names in free agency or via trade.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!