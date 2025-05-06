Patriots Slapped With Blunt Reality Check Amid Playoff Buzz
The New England Patriots have certainly made significant strides this offseason, spending a whole lot of money to address their defense and also adding some pieces who should absolutely help their ailing offense heading into 2025.
As a result of the Patriots' makeover, some have even tabbed New England as a potential playoff team, noting an easy schedule and the lack of stiff competition in the AFC East outside of the Buffalo Bills.
However, Pat Lane of Pats Pulpit has slapped Patriots fans with a rather rough reality check, and he thinks we should slow down with the playoff predictions.
While Lane acknowledges that New England has improved and that there is absolutely reason to be excited for next season, we probably shouldn't expect the Pats to make the postseason just yet.
"All that being said, I’m not here to tell you that you shouldn’t be excited for the 2025 season, because there is a ton of upside on this roster. I’m also not here to tell you that Drake Maye won’t make the famous second-year jump, because he has a very good chance to do and become a difference-maker at quarterback after all," Lane wrote. "What I am telling you, however, is to pump the brakes a bit."
Lane is right. While it's easy to get lost in the all of the hoopla surrounding the Patriots, particularly after a renowned NFL Draft haul, everyone needs to remember that New England is coming off of back-to-back four-win campaigns.
The Pats still have some very clear holes on their roster, and they weren't going to solve all of them in just one offseason. Plus, we don't know how Maye is going to respond in Year 2. Just ask C.J. Stroud, who endured a sophomore slump in Houston this past season.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!