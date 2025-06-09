Patriots Urged to Make Major Contract Move With Star Defender
The New England Patriots have a terrific financial situation, as they have plenty of cap room and don't currently have a whole lot of long-term commitments.
Of course, that could all change relatively soon.
Michael DeVito of Musket Fire, for example, is already urging the Patriots to begin planning a contract extension for cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who becomes eligible for a new deal after next season.
"Barring a major injury and assuming his trend upward continues, Gonzalez will be due for a big payday in 2027 after the team picks up his fifth-year option after this season. In Gonzalez's case, it's a veritable no-brainer," DeVito wrote. "He's shown he deserves to be one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the league. After 2025, he may be worthy of the highest."
Last season, Gonzalez played in 16 games and racked up 59 tackles, a couple of interceptions and 11 passes defended. While he didn't make the Pro Bowl, he earned a Second-Team All-Pro selection, and it's becoming increasingly obvious that he is one of the NFL's best young corners.
"The Patriots' best option is to move expeditiously after the 2025 season to secure a long-term contract extension for Christian Gonzalez," added DeVito. "Barring injury, they'll ensure that they'll have a corner who can handle any receiver in the NFL. Does the team need any more incentive than that?"
Gonzalez, who played his collegiate football at the University of Oregon, was selected by New England with the 17th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. A shoulder injury limited him to just four games during his rookie campaign, but he certainly showed his worth in 2024.
Naturally, the Pats still need to evaluate the 22-year-old's performance next season before making any rash decisions, but Gonzalez certainly seems to be on track for a lucrative contract.
