Patriots Weapon Could Be On Chopping Block
The New England Patriots are still in need of weapons even after signing Stefon Diggs, and you have to figure they will take care of that in the NFL Draft this month.
If and when the Patriots add more playmakers, it will certainly rearrange the depth chart, and Ryan McLaughlin of Musket Fire feels it could mean the end for one of New England's longest-tenured veterans: wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.
"Diggs is all but penciled in as Drake Maye's top target, and Mack Hollins, who comes in from Buffalo, will be in the mix, along with many other Patriots, for the Nos. 2 and 3 slots," McLaughlin wrote. "Where does that leave Bourne, who has been with the Patriots since 2021? Well, it could leave him on the outside looking in, which is unfortunate because he has been a great locker room presence since he arrived."
Bourne is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he played 12 games and logged just 28 catches for 305 yards and a touchdown. He missed the first month of the season while recovering from a torn ACL he suffered the year prior.
The 29-year-old got off to a terrific start with the Pats, hauling in 55 receptions for 800 yards and five scores during his debut campaign in 2021. Since then, however, Bourne has been a disappointment, as his production dipped considerably in 2022, and the following season, he sustained the knee injury which knocked him out halfway through the year.
As McLaughlin noted, Bourne has been a terrific veteran influence for the Patriots, but with New England attempting to revamp its receiving corps for Maye, he could ultimately find himself being the odd man out as we head into training camp.
