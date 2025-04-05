Patriots Coach Sends Strong Message to NFL
The New England Patriots have certainly not been a feared team the last couple of years, as they have posted back-to-back four-win campaigns. They also have missed the playoffs four of the last five seasons.
However, the Patriots are clearly on a mission to return to prominence, as they have spent a significant amount of money this offseason and seem poised to make some major additions in the NFL Draft later this month.
New England has specifically focused on the defensive side of the ball thus far, and perhaps its most significant changes have come at the linebacker position, where the Pats have gotten lighter and faster.
Well, Patriots inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr definitely seems to think the alterations will pay dividends in 2025, and he sent a scary warning to the NFL about what everyone should expect from New England's defense next season.
“Any style that we’ve been a part of, the unwavering violence is a huge part of that,” Kuhr told reporters. “Being aggressive, being violent, not turning down blocks. Having a good toolbox of tools to defeat the offensive player, but it’s not just always finesse. There is some physicality there and some violence. We’re huge into guys that don’t mind playing violent football.”
This philosophy is certainly being passed down by new head coach Mike Vrabel and new defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, and Kuhr seemingly feels that the Pats have the proper personnel to execute it.
The Patriots have added names like Milton Williams, Harold Landry, Robert Spillane and Carlton Davis to a defense that finished No. 22 in the NFL this past year, so marked improvement is expected.
Of course, New England is not done making additions, as the Pats still have $68 million in cap room to sign their draft picks and make some trades if need be.
We'll see if the Patriots can legitimately strike some fear into opposing offenses next fall.
