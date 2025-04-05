Patriots Legend's Son Named Perfect Fit for Team
The New England Patriots have had a great offseason of adding talent to both sides of the ball. Milton Williams, Carlton Davis, and Harold Landry highlighted their free agent class on defense, and they swung back and signed wide receiver Stefon Diggs on offense.
The Patriots may not be done making moves, though. According to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, there is one specific free agent who would be a perfect fit in New England - Asante Samuel Jr.
"The New England Patriots lead the league with $68.7 million in cap space and can afford to chase the biggest names available," Knox writes. "Asante Samuel Jr. is among that group, even if he carries injury concerns. Samuel dealt with stinger issues that limited him to four games in 2024... Only 25 years old and with 37 passes defended on his resume, Samuel should be worth a flier in New England. He could be a long-term contributor and would be a fine addition to a cornerback room that now includes Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis."
Samuel is a former second-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers out of Florida State. He is coming off a year in which he only played four games due to a shoulder injury. He had two interceptions in each of his first three seasons, becoming one of the rising stars in the league. He remains a free agent nearly a month after the new league year began.
Samuel is the son of New England Patriots legend Asante Samuel Sr, who was one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL in the 2000s. He was a four-time Pro Bowler, a two-time First-Team All-Pro, and he helped New England win two Super Bowls.
Bringing in Samuel would be a great legacy story, but also give the Patriots arguably the best cornerback lineup in the NFL.
