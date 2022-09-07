Mac Jones Reveals Thoughts on Being Named Patriots Captain

Before he wins his first playoff game for the New England Patriots, Mac Jones has earned the right to be a team captain.

“I think it's really cool,” Jones said as the Pats prepare for Sunday's season opener in south Florida. ““I’ll be happy to help anybody on our team.”

Coming off a Pro Bowl rookie season, Jones arrived at New England's offseason program with a leaner body and more aggressive leadership. Starting against the Miami Dolphins, we'll see if the physical improvements will translate to better statistics an results.

But by being named a team captain - along with center David Andrews, special teamer Matthew Slater, defensive lineman Deatrich Wise, linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley and safety Devin McCourty - it's clear Jones is already making the Patriots his team.

“I mean, titles are titles,” Jones said. “I think really good leaders lead, no matter what. If they’re the No. 1 guy or not, it doesn’t matter, they’re good leaders. I think it’s great. But you have to be yourself and that’s what’s important to me, is just being myself. I’m plenty good enough and I just need to continue to grow and try to figure out how I can get better as a player, as a leader, and a person, and all that stuff.”

The 15th overall pick of the 2021 draft, Jones beat out Cam Newton in training camp a year ago and went on to a season of 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns in leading the Patriots to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth. Despite the offensive turmoil created by the departure of long-time coordinator Josh McDaniels, much is expected of Jones in 2022 - if not his team.

"I think I have a lot of work to do," Jones said. "I want to become an even better leader. I think we have great guys around us that make everything better. Great coaches, great organization and we’ve just got to build. I’m going to learn from the older guys like I did when I first got here and continue to do that."

