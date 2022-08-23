New England Patriots 2022 Roster Projection: 2.0

FOXBORO — As the New England Patriots progress through the 2022 preseason, several roster hopefuls continue to make their respective cases to earn a spot on the 53-man final product.

With the Pats final preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders approaching on Friday, all eyes will be on position battles and individual performances.

Facing a deadline to trim their rosters from 85 members to 80 by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, here is Patriot Country’s second attempt at what the Patriots’ roster might look like when the team opens the 2022 regular season.

Quarterback (3)

Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer, Bailey Zappe

While Zappe’s performances against the Giants and Panthers were sufficient for impressing his coaches, they were likely not enough to convince the Patriots brass to carry only two quarterbacks. Though it remains possible that the Pats could cut Hoyer with the hopes of re-signing him to the practice squad, his fully-guaranteed $3 million salary makes that a remote possibility, at best.

Running Back (4)

Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, Pierre Strong, Jr., Ty Montgomery

OUT: J.J. Taylor, Kevin Harris

While Damien Harris is almost certain to be New England’s future back in 2022, Stevenson possesses the necessary intangibles to be an effective option in both situational runs, or even receiving out of the backfield. Strong should be a viable option on third down, as will Montgomery. Kevin Harris showed flashes of potential and should find a spot on the practice squad.

Wide Receiver (6)

DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, Lil’Jordan Humphrey

OUT: Tre Nixon, Josh Hammond, Kristian Wilkerson

Though Thornton is inevitably headed to injured reserve, he must be placed on the 53-man roster prior to his placement in order to be eligible for return in 2022. As a result, Nixon or Wilkerson could be practice squad additions. Despite facing a potential log-jam at the receiver position, Humphrey is loudly making himself an invaluable piece within the Patriots offense. His size (6-4, 225 pounds) and crisp method of running routes make him a potential hybrid receiver/‘move’ tight end.

Tight End (2)

Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith

OUT: Devin Asiasi, Matt Sokol, Jalen Wydermyer

With Smith and Henry having solidified the top spots on the depth chart, the Pats use the ‘extra’ tight end spot with Humphrey. His size (6-4, 225 pounds) and crisp method of running routes make him a potential hybrid receiver/‘move’ tight end. Wydermyer was considered a promising prospect for the Bills prior to his release. As such, look for him to surface as a potential practice squad option.

Offensive Line (8)

Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews, Michael Onwenu, Isaiah Wynn, Yodny Cajuste, Arlington Hambright, Kody Russey

NFI: Andrew Stueber

OUT: Yasir Durant, Drew Desjarlais, Will Sherman, Chasen Hines, James Ferentz, Justin Herron, Bill Murray

Both Herron and Cajuste saw time with the starting unit during minicamp, indicating their value to the Pats depth along the offensive line. However, Cajuste has been the more impressive of the duo as of late, earning him the spot as the Pats’ reserve swing tackle. Russey is the surprise addition here, as he has both the size and the versatility to align both at guard and center; two areas in which the Pats are in need of additional depth. Ferentz was a very tough cut and could find his way onto the practice squad.

Special Teams (6)

Matthew Slater, Brendan Schooler, Justin Bethel, Jake Bailey, Joe Cardona, Nick Folk

OUT: Tristan Vizcaino, Cody Davis

New England’s special teams stalwarts are roster locks, with Bailey, Cardona and Folk earning the specialist jobs. Schooler earns a spot based on his versatility and the potential to play on either side of the ball. Davis is a surprising cut, as he is one of the team’s valued special teamers. Still, he becomes an unfortunate victim of the numbers crunch.

Defensive Tackle (6)

Christian Barmore, Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Deatrich Wise, LaBryan Ray, Sam Roberts

OUT: Carl Davis, Daniel Ekuale, Jeremiah Pharms, Jr., Henry Anderson

Despite significant depth at the position, the Pats will likely go six deep on the defensive line. Carl Davis was serviceable in 2021. However, both Ray and Roberts have performed well throughout the preseason, earning them notable practice snaps with the starting unit. Anderson has had a solid camp, making him a tough cut among a deep depth chart.

Linebacker (8)

Matthew Judon, Josh Uche, Ronnie Perkins, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Mack Wilson, Raekwon McMillan, Anfernee Jennings, Jahlani Tavai

OUT: Cameron McGrone, DaMarcus Mitchell, Harvey Langi, Nate Wieland

Despite a great deal of preseason hype, McGrone has underwhelmed in his bid to secure a roster spot to start the season. Still, the Michigan product possesses a great deal of upside and should find his way onto the Patriots practice squad. Tavai gets the nod based on his versatility. It also did not hurt to earn notable praise from Belichick, who projected Tavai as a “big factor on all four downs” in 2022. Keep a sharp eye on Mitchell, who has seen notable time among the primary special teamers.

Safety (4)

Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers

OUT: Joshuah Bledsoe, Brad Hawkins

With McCourty, Dugger, Phillips and Peppers filling out the depth chart, the Pats safeties may collectively be the strongest positional grouping on the roster in 2022. Though Bledsoe possesses promise, he finds himself the odd man out. Still, his lack of playing time during his rookie season may allow the Pats to retain his services via the practice squad.

Cornerback (6)

Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones, Marcus Jones, Shaun Wade, Myles Bryant

IR: Malcolm Butler, Joejuan Williams

OUT: Terrance Mitchell

At the outset of training camp, Mitchell appeared to be a near-certain roster lock, opposite Mills on the perimeter. Since that time, Jonathan Jones has emerged as the leading candidate for the second spot at outside corner. The rookie Jones’ (Marcus and Jack) possess a great deal of potential, while Bryant and Wade have proven their value within the depth chart.