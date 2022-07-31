Patriots CB Jack Jones: ‘One-Percent’ Better

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots opened the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by selecting troubled-but-talented cornerback Jack Jones with the 121st overall pick.

Through four days of training camp practices, Jones is proving himself to be worth the investment.

Despite having occasional difficulty keeping pace with some of his targets, Jones has provided solid coverage in team drills. On Saturday, the Arizona State product broke up a pass from quarterback Bailey Zappe intended for wide receiver Tyquan Thornton. Jones clearly read the route and used his athleticism to bat away the pass intended for the rookie wideout.

“I’m still getting my feet wet,” Jones told reporters following Saturday's practice. “I’m just glad to be here and have that opportunity.”

The 24-year-old continues to be an intriguing prospect on the outside, with enough versatility to also play on the inside. Listed at 5-11, Jones is a bit undersized for the position. However, he makes up for it with tremendous athleticism. At the pro level, he projects best as a man-cover corner due to his stellar foot speed and ability to change direction to stick with his targets. Jones’ sound field awareness and instincts to close in on the football make him effective in zone coverage, as well.

Throughout the Patriots first four camp practices, Jones has been paired with cornerback Malcolm Butler. In fact, Jones admitted to sitting next to Butler in team meetings, in hopes of absorbing some of the veteran’s wisdom and counsel. With Jalen Mills and Terrance Mitchell taking the majority of the first team reps, both Jones and Butler look to be an integral part of a new look Partritos secondary, as well.

Still, Jones considers himself versatile enough to be a defensive weapon for the Patriots, with a diverse style of play. Rather than classify his playing style, he is content to let his effort on each and every play tell the tale. In the process, he is hoping to get better with each snap.

“I’m hoping to get one-percent better everyday and keep stacking day on top of days,” Jones said. “I’m learning something new … so one-percent every day. I think that’s a big start.”

The Patriots will enjoy a day off on Sunday, with their first practice in pads expected to take place on Monday, Aug 1.