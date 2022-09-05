Skip to main content

Patriots Sign Former First-Round WR To Practice Squad

Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has previously spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars during his six seasons in the NFL.

FOXBORO — As the New England Patriots continue to prepare for their season opener Sunday in South Florida, they are adding some veteran depth to their arsenal of pass catchers.

According to a source, the Pats are signing wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. New England hosted Treadwell on a free-agent workout Monday. The six-year vet has spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Patriots will now become the fourth team for which he has played in his seven seasons in the NFL.

The 27-year-old originally entered the NFL as Minnesota’s first-round draft pick (23 overall) out of Mississippi in 2016. During his four seasons with the Vikings, he appeared in a combined 56 regular season and playoff games. Treadwell caught 65 total passes for 701 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite his lofty draft status, the Ole Miss product failed to establish himself as a regular contributor to the Vikings’ offense. As a result, Minnesota declined Treadwell’s fifth-year option, making him a free agent prior to the start of the 2020.

Treadwell eventually signed with the Falcons, appearing in five games while moving between the practice squad and active roster during the pandemic-altered 2020 season. While with Atlanta, he caught six passes for 49 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2021, Treadwell signed with Jacksonville, starting the season on the practice squad. He suited up for 12 regular season contests for the Jaguars, compiling 33 catches for 451 yards and one scoring reception. Despite having his most productive season as a pro, Treadwell’s services were not retained. Jacksonville released him ahead of the roster cutdown deadline in late-August.

In addition to Treadwell, the Pats also worked out wide receivers Alex Bachman (Wake Forest), WR Aaron Parker (Rhode Island), WR Charleston Rambo (Miami), linebacker Clarence Hicks (Texas-San Antonio), and defensive back Delonte Hood (Peru State) on Monday.

With the Patriots currently fielding a full 16-member practice squad, a corresponding roster move is required to accommodate Treadwell’s arrival. New England has one spot open on its 53-man roster, after placing rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton on short-term injured reserve last week.

Treadwell now becomes the third former first-round draft pick in New England’s wide receiver room, joining DeVante Parker (2015) and Nelson Agholor (2015). The remaining receivers on the Pats’ depth chart include Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne on the active roster, as well as Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Tre Nixon and Lynn Bowden Jr. on the practice squad.

The Pats are set to kick off the 2022 NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. 

