Who's Patriots’ Most Loyal Leader? Surprise!

Eleven-time team captain Matthew Slater is one of the New England Patriots most revered leaders, both on and off the field.

FOXBORO - His is a voice that New England Patriots players and fans alike know well. It is easily distinguished as the leader of the team’s post game victory cheer (known by its rally cry: ‘Awww Yeeeeaahh,’) which is so commonly seen and heard throughout social media.

At least for one more season, all who reside within Patriots Nation will hear that voice when the Pats take the field.

Despite entering free agency at the conclusion of 2021, the Patriots and special teams captain Matthew Slater swiftly agreed to a one-year, fully guaranteed $2.6 million contract which will keep him in New England for his 15th NFL Season.

“I wasn’t going to go anywhere else,” Slater told reporters via video conference shortly after signing his deal in March.

As an 11-time team captain, Slater is one of the Patriots’ most revered leaders. He is also one of the NFL’s most respected players, both on and off the field. The 14-year NFL veteran has played his entire career with New England. He originally joined the team as a fifth-round draft selection (153rd overall) in the 2008 NFL Draft out of UCLA. Since that time, Slater has played in 206 career regular season games, starting three of them, and 25 postseason contests with one start. He has earned ten Pro Bowl nods as a special teamer, the most special teams’ Pro Bowl honors in NFL history.

In 2021, Slater was selected to his fifth All-Pro squad, as the special teams selection on the Second Team. He was chosen for the first team in 2016 and 2019, and made the second team in 2017 and 2020. The 36-year-old appeared in all 17 of New England’s regular season games, logging 11 combined special teams tackles, second on the team behind only Cody Davis’ 15.

For all of his on-field success, the argument can be made that Slater is as, or even more, respected off the field.

The Pats' captain takes great pride in his role as a mentor for many of the Pats younger players — not only leading them on the field, but also offering his wisdom and advice away from it. Slater is often cited by members of opposing teams as one of the league’s most admired players. In fact, earlier this year, Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft was among the first to publicly congratulate Slater on his winning the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award; issuing the following statement via the Patriots Media Relations team:

“As a 10-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time Super Bowl Champion, Matthew is already recognized as the most accomplished special teams performer in NFL history. He is an even better person. He is a man of tremendous faith whose character shines bright. His leadership, on and off the field, has earned him the respect and admiration of his coaches and teammates, who have voted him as their team captain for the past 11 years. In my opinion, there is no player more deserving of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship award than Matthew Slater. He is a tremendous ambassador for the New England Patriots and the National Football League.”

Still, New England retained Slater’s services due his abilities to contribute on the field. Though the team uncharacteristically struggled on special teams in 2021, Slater’s presence will help to solidify and enhance a group that already includes third-phase standouts such as Justin Bethel and Cody Davis. In light of the departures of long-time stalwarts, Brandon King and Brandon Bolden, Slater’s role becomes that much more vital in 2022. During the Pats offseason workout program, Slater has been a stabilizing presence as the Pats look to rebound from a subpar season in 2021. He was often seen working with both rookies and veterans alike during OTAs and minicamp; sharing his thoughts on a specific alignment in team drills or lightening the mood by flashing a smile during warm ups.

Still, Slater remains grateful for being given the chance few modern athletes receive — to remain a Patriot, the team with which he has played his entire career, to date.

“I’ve always appreciated coach Belichick just for the opportunity that he’s given me to be a part of this football team.” Slater recently told reporters. “That’s something I’ve never taken for granted.”

Judging by the respect and admiration Matthew Slater has earned throughout his career, no one in New England has taken his presence for granted either.