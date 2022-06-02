Skip to main content

Boston Strong: Patriots Offer Video Support to Celtics

Damien Harris and his New England teammates are vocal supporters of Boston's baseball and basketball 'teammates'.

Between their OTAs at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots are making time this week to be, well, rabid sports fans.

Running back Damien Harris, both a Top 20 running back and a visible supporter of the Bruins and Celtics, showed up at Fenway Park Wednesday to throw out the first pitch before the Red Sox game. Harris’ pitch wasn’t perfect, but it went over the plate and was a respectable effort. It’s clear the Patriots running back didn’t get pointers from his teammates Trent Brown or Cole Strange.

Harris also joined NESN game coverage, sitting in the booth with Mike Monaco and Dennis Eckersely during the third inning, while giving brief play-by-play.

Baseball notwithstanding, we know where Harris - and all of Boston - will be Thursday night: Watching Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

The Patriots spent time this week during OTAs to film a video that was posted to Twitter early Thursday. In it, several players including safety Adrian Phillips and Harris show their support for the Celtics in basketball's championship series.

"Big shoutout to the Celtics in the Finals," says Phillips. "Bring home that championship. Go do your thing!"

Says Harris, "We're all behind you. Go C's!"

While the Patriots boast six Super Bowl titles, the iconic Celtics are attempting to hang their 18th championship banner in TD Garden. No doubt Harris and a handful of Patriots will be on hand when the NBA Finals comes to Boston for Games 3 and 4 June 8 and 10.

