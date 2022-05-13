Skip to main content

Patriots Claim TE Matt Sokol Off Waivers

Well-traveled tight end entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

The New England Patriots claimed tight end Matt Sokol off waivers from the Detroit Lions on Wednesday.

Matt Sokol, Michigan State

Matt Sokol, Los Angeles Chargers

Matt Sokol, Detroit Lions

Sokol played at Michigan State before beginning his pro career in 2019 with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent. During his rookie season, he spent time on the Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars practice squads.

Sokol signed a futures contract with the Detroit Lions heading into the 2020 season. He was released at the end of training camp in 2020 and subsequently signed to Detroit’s practice squad.

The 6-5, 249-pound tight end re-signed with the Chargers practice squad after being released by Detroit and was elevated to the 53-man roster for two games. Sokol saw the field for 15 offensive snaps and 20 special teams snaps.

After being released by the Chargers at the end of training camp in 2021, Sokol returned to the Jaguars practice squad, where he spent the entire season. Sokol, 26, had agreed to return to Detroit for a second tour of duty with the Lions, by signing a futures contract with the team in January. He was released by the Lions on May 10.

Hunter Henry (85), Jonnu Smith (81)

Hunter Henry (85), Jonnu Smith (81)

Patriots TE Hunter Henry

Hunter Henry

Patriots TE Jonnu Smith

Jonnu Smith

Tight end was a high-profile spot for the Patriots in 2021. While many expected the Patriots to heavily incorporate two tight-end sets, it was not the case. In fact, new acquisitions Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith spent only 18.6 percent of their snaps on the field together. 

Sokol joins both Henry and Smith on the Patriots depth chart, as well as 2020 draftees Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene. 

