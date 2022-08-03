Patriots Training Camp Studs/Duds Day 7: Terrence Mitchell Stars Again

FOXBORO – After two days of padded practices, the New England Patriots went back to the basics and began to fix some mistakes found prior in the week. The team went back to shorts and shells, which was a way to limit some errors.

STUD: CB Terrence Mitchell

Mitchell is making his name felt in Foxboro so far. The new free agent has been the first player to get on the field every day and is staking a claim for the team’s top cornerback spot. He was also able to snag an interception today, his second of the summer, off of Mac Jones.

DUD: P Jake Julien

The undrafted rookie out of Eastern Michigan is fighting for basically no roster spot as of now. After veteran Jake Bailey inked a four-year extension, Julien is almost a lock for the practice squad at best. At Wednesday’s practice, Julien was unable to match Bailey’s best hangtimes during the punting period, as he is still ways away from making a stab at the roster.

STUD: WR Jakobi Meyers

Training camp started and some of the other receivers had big days, such as DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor and Tyquan Thornton. Today was Meyers’ day, as he was able to snag four passes on his only four targets. He also contributed in the passing game, as he was the quarterback during a trick play.

DUD: CB Shaun Wade

Wade has struggled to make his mark on this Patriots defense so far this summer. Today was a less competitive day overall, but Wade still was on the losing end of some matchups. Highlighted by a great touchdown by Kristian Wilkerson, Wade’s day in coverage does not bode well for the second-year cornerback.

STUD: OG Arlington Hambright

One of the fastest risers in all of camp, Hambright has gone from fringe roster spot to rotating in with the starters. For some periods of team drills, Hambright was practicing with the top offensive line unit, switching with Mike Onwenu at right guard. A strong preseason showing and the team might have found some quality depth in the trenches.

DUD: Offensive Understanding

Today was meant to be a day to work on some of the mental and physical errors that were seen on both Monday and Tuesday. One thing that was noticed was on Mac Jones’ interception top Mitchell, a hand signal was given to DeVante Parker. The training wheels might still be on, as Parker failed to pick up the sign and the turnover was committed. Just a silly mistake that has been evident throughout the week.

New England will be back out there tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. as the team prepares for a sweltering-hot end of the week. Season ticket members and Foxboro residents will be able to attend the upcoming in-stadium practice, which will be held on Friday.