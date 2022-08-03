Skip to main content

Patriots Bill Belichick: Gillette Stadium Renovations Will Affect Game

Gillette Stadium is currently going through a multi-million dollar renovation.

FOXBORO – Playing the New England Patriots in their home stadium has been one of the toughest challenges for NFL teams over the last two decades. Whether it was the masterminds on the field or the rambunctious fans off of it, visiting teams certainly did not enjoy playing in Foxboro.

But one under-appreciated aspect of the game will be getting a facelift.

Gillette Stadium, the home of the Patriots since 2002, has always had an open tunnel next to the famed lighthouse that would impact the passing and kicking games, adding what head coach Bill Belichick called a “swirling effect.”

But now that ownership has begun construction on a $225 million renovation, including what the team says is “the largest outdoor stadium high-definition video board in the country.” The gaping tunnel, however, will be sealed.

Before the Patriots training camp practice on Tuesday, coach Bill Belichick admitted that the coaching staff has already discussed the new changes.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Yeah we’ve definitely talked about it," Belichick said. "When we’re able to get into the stadium – we’ve had a lot of concerts and activity here but we’ll practice in there on Friday - that’ll give us some opportunities to work it. Absolutely, I think that will definitely affect the game, certainly affect the kicking everywhere, but especially in the open – whatever end that is, the far end, the lighthouse end. Absolutely, for sure, that’ll be a factor.”

And it is not just the coaches that need to be aware of the new change. Veteran kicker Nick Folk will need to change his approach to kicking when facing that side of the stadium.

Belichick is not worried about how that aspect with affect Folk adding, “I think it’s a big advantage for him. There’s a lot of good kickers in the league. Ultimately, it’s just about performance and production. Nick’s had a lot of it.”

While the fans and team can reap the benefits of the new scoreboard and amenities being adding, you might see a more even playing field when it comes to the kicking game in the future.

The Patriots will be hosting their annual in-stadium practice on Friday, so a first look at how the construction can affect the game will be available.  

In This Article (1)

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

Patriots - Nate Wieland
News

Patriots Sign Linebacker; 3 Spots Open on 90-Man Roster: NFL Tracker

By Patriots Country Staff2 hours ago
USATSI_18779455_168388359_lowres
News

Patriots LB On NFL Mandated Guardian Caps: 'Funny ... Like Q-tips'

By Bri Amaranthus16 hours ago
Patriots DL Christian Barmore
News

Patriots Training Camp Day 6 Notebook: Defense Dominates; WRs Dazzle

By Mike D'Abate17 hours ago
gettyimages-1242211752-612x612
News

Patriots Training Camp Studs/Duds Day 6: Christian Barmore Dominates

By Ethan Hurwitz18 hours ago
Patriots TE Devin Asiasi
News

Have Patriots Found Reliable Third Tight End?

By Mike D'Abate19 hours ago
Patriots - Brady Dolphins
News

Patriots' AFC East Rival Punished For Tom Brady Tampering

By Richie Whitt21 hours ago
4324B659-E31D-4FD1-B3F4-28D7B71F2BC4
News

Patriots Sign Undrafted Rookie S Brad Hawkins, Veteran S Jalen Elliott

By Mike D'Abate22 hours ago
57E5BB83-C56C-4A4C-B3D2-8E3D97125BA2
News

Patriots No. 1 WR? DeVante Parker Making Case

By Mike D'Abate22 hours ago