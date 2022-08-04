Summer Blockbusters: Which Patriots Trade Makes Training Camp List?

FOXBORO - Training camp is the perfect way for teams to identify their strengths and weaknesses heading into the NFL season. It is also the perfect time to try and better the team via trade, which is fairly common during the summer.

CBS Sports recently discussed some of the top trades from training camp in the last decade. Some of the ones were minor deals, like Randall Cobb being shipped to Green Bay last season or Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles. But some were game changers, for better or for worse.

The top trade from 2014 was a big one, involving the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Logan Mankins, one of the cogs of the Patriots dynastic teams, was shipped to Tampa Bay during training camp eight years ago. In return, New England received a 2015 fourth-round pick and tight end Tim Wright.

CBS Sports writes:

“The longtime Patriots lineman went to Tampa Bay in exchange for a fourth, posting one Pro Bowl season with his new squad before retiring. Six years later, his Pats teammate, Tom Brady, would make his own way to the NFC South contender.”

The trade was a success for both sides. Although quarterback Tom Brady was displeased with trading his All-Pro guard during the preseason, the return certainly helped build up a few Super Bowl-winning teams in the process.

Wright, in his only season with the Patriots, recorded six touchdowns en route to a Super Bowl XLIX championship. The future fourth-round selection the team acquired was used to select Arkansas defensive end Trey Flowers, who quickly became a fan-favorite and now is part of the Patriots All-2010s Team.

Safe to say that the Patriots were able to squeeze out a good front office victory in this one and one can wonder if another training camp trade is up Bill Belichick’s sleeve this year.