Patriots Training Camp: Day 3 Highlights

FOXBORO -- Friday morning was yet another sweltering (or as my colleagues from Texas would call it, mild) tan-fest full of New England Patriots football.

With offense dominating the defense on Day 1 and the defense returning the favor on Day 2, Day 3 was a tiebreaker of sorts. As a whole, practice was well-balanced with either side of the ball having their moments.

Biggest Winner: Jonnu Smith

Smith had one of his best days at camp as a Patriot. He caught two touchdowns from quarterback Mac Jones in 7-on-7 drills; one was a contested jump ball over safety Kyle Dugger, and the second was a perfectly placed throw from Jones that threw Smith open in the end zone.

Biggest Loser: Bailey Zappe

The rookie threw two interceptions, both to safety Adrian Phillips. Both were easily avoidable and the result of slow reads and release time.

Dark Horse: Brendan Schooler

Defensive back (per the official roster listing) Schooler may find his way on the regular season roster as a special teams contributor. The rookie was being coached up throughout practice by special teams aces Matthew Slater, Justin Bethel, and Cody Davis.

Best Offensive Play: Jones' jump ball throw to Smith over Dugger

On a corner route, Jones placed the ball on a back shoulder pocket that only Smith could reach. Smith climbed the ladder and made a spectacular catch over Dugger that had the Foxboro crowd roaring.

Best Defensive Play: Phillips' second interception

On his second interception of the day, Phillips undercut a sit-down route and finished the play with the pick. The play showed sharp discipline and intellect, as well as the athleticism to play through the receiver's body and finish with the ball.

Jake Bailey of the Day Award: Jake Bailey

In the biggest twist of training camp, the Jake Bailey of the Day Award goes to Jake Bailey. Bailey returned to practice after being absent the first two days, and he immediately looked fantastic.

Due to a lackluster 2021 season following his 2020 first-team all-pro campaign, there was speculation that Bailey was dealing with an injury. In camp today, he seemed much more like his 2020 self and seems poised to find his way back as an impact player.