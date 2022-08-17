At this rate, Friday's preseason game might actually be interesting.

On the second day of joint practices in Foxboro between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers there was - sure enough - more fighting.

A day after three players were kicked out of practice in two separate sideline-clearing melees, the two teams begin scrapping early and often Wednesday. There are so many altercations that the practices are barely productive at this point.

Tuesday it was Patriots receiver Kristian Wilkerson who made a sideline catch against Panthers' defensive back Kenny Robinson that commenced the fighting. The Panthers claimed they were merely responding to the receiver's taunting.

Wilkerson was in the middle of it again Wednesday.

He was knocked down by Robinson during a kickoff return drill. Afterward, as he lay on the ground with an apparent injury, Robinson stood over him to return Tuesday's taunting. Patriots Matthew Slater and Cam Achord were visibly upset as both sidelines emptied toward the middle of the field.

The next altercation came after a physical hit by a Patriots defender on Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey, who got up and threw the football in the direction of New England's defensive huddle.

Tempers flared immediately, and emotions instantly rose.

Wilkerson, who led New England with eight catches for 99 yards against the New York Giants last week, was eventually carted off the field with an injury. Skirmishes that began in special teams drills continued, even after both coaches Bill Belichick and Matt Rhule huddled their teams in an attempt to nip the fighting in the bud.

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. left practice along with Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard, both seemingly without an injury and likely because of being ejected.

Patriots' cornerback Jalen Mills later intercepted Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold and proceeded to celebrate by punting the ball in the air toward the Panthers sideline. That occurred after the Panthers' Jaycee Horn did the same after a pick. Pettiness, via punting, exchanged.

Aside from Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004, there isn't a lot of history between these teams. But after two days of spirited practices, there certainly is some intrigue heading into Friday night's preseason game at Gillette Stadium.