Need For Speed: Patriots Trade Up in 2nd Round for Fastest WR in NFL Draft

The New England Patriots pulled another trade in Friday's NFL Draft, moving up four spots in the second round to take the fastest man in the draft in Baylor receiver Tyquan Thornton.

The Patriots moved from pick No. 54 to 50, sending their 54th and 158th to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Thornton, who ran a 4.28 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, is the fastest player in the draft.

Over four seasons at Baylor, Thornton caught 143 passes for 2,242 yards and 19 touchdowns. He blew up as a senior in 2021, catching 62 passes for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns, including seven receptions of at least 40 yards. He finished his collegiate career averaging 15.7 yards per catch.

Thornton is rail-thin at 181 pounds and has small hands (8-1/4th), but he also stands over 6-2 and is the fastest player in the draft. He’s one of the quickest, too: His 10-yard split was a blazing 1.41 seconds, meaning he’s getting to top speed in a hurry. He also doesn’t turn 22 until August.

According to Pro Football Focus, Thornton caught nine passes thrown over 20 yards in 2021. His average depth of target was over 15 yards, and he had just three drops.

In the first round, the Patriots shocked the NFL - but filled an immediate need - by taking Chatanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange 29th overall.

FOLLOW EVERY PATRIOTS PICK AND ALL NFL DRAFT SELECTIONS VIA OUR EXCLUSIVE REAL-TIME TRACKER!

The Patriots entered the draft needing help at linebacker, defensive end, cornerback and, of course, Belichick's favorite - offensive lineman. In various mock drafts, they were linked to Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd, Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, Alabama receiver Jameson Williams, Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks, Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis, Boston College offensive tackle Zion Johnson, Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam and Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning.

Senior Bowl Bill Belichick 2022 NFL Draft

A year ago, the Patriots drafted Alabama and Davey O'Brien Award-winning quarterback Mac Jones 15th overall and his impressive Pro-Bowl rookie season led them to a playoff berth. Jones led all rookies in wins, completion percentage, passing yards and touchdowns.

After an impressive seven-game winning streak in the middle of the season, New England lost three of its last four to finish 10-7 before being pummeled, 47-17, in the Wild Card game by the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots - who were only a disappointing 4-5 at Gillette Stadium - finished with the NFL's second-best defense. Only the Bills (289) allowed fewer points than their 303. New England's +159-point differential trailed only the Bills (+194) and Dallas Cowboys (+172).

This offseason Belichick has retained most of the team's core veterans and even gone back-to-the-future with a couple familiar names from the glorious past.

New England re-signed kicker Nick Folk, running back James White, offensive tackle Trent Brown, backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, special teams maven and captain Matthew Slater and 2021 leading tackler Ja'Whaun Bentley. The Patriots are also bringing back defensive backs Devin McCourty (who turns 35 in August) and Malcolm Butler (who retired last season).

Newcomers include former Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker, former Giants safety Jabrill Peppers, Texans cornerback Terrance Mitchell and hybrid running back/receiver Ty Montgomery, signed from the Saints to fill the dual-threat role filled by Cordarrelle Patterson in 2018 and taken to the next level by Deebo Samuel in San Francisco in 2021.

Nakobe Dean Cole Strange Strange sight at Gillette

The Patriots' key losses are two-time Super Bowl linebacker Kyle Van Noy (released last month), cornerback J.C. Jackson (signed with the Chargers), offensive guard Ted Karras (signed with the Bengals) and long-time offensive-line stalwart Shaq Mason (traded to the Buccaneers for a 5th-round pick.)

And, biggest of all, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. With no official replacement yet, speculation is that Belichick will assume play-calling duties for the first time in his legendary career.

New England's remaining draft picks:

Round 3: 85, 94

Round 4: 121, 127

Round 5: 183

Round 6: 200, 210

Round 7: 245