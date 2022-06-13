Patriots Deadline: Will WR Jakobi Meyers Remain in New England?

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers would like to remain with the team for the long haul. The question is, will he get the chance?

FOXBORO - While the New England Patriots may be enjoying a brief hiatus from on-field action, an important deadline looms for one of their top wide receivers.

According to league guidelines, Pats wideout Jakobi Meyers has until Wednesday (June 15) to sign the second-round tender the team placed on him just prior to the start of the league year. Otherwise, New England will inherit the ability to significantly reduce his salary for the 2022 season.

On the surface, the argument for keeping Meyers in New England is one which is mutually beneficial for both parties.

The North Carolina State product was arguably the Patriots most reliable pass catcher in 2021, finishing the season with two touchdowns, but leading the team in both receptions (89) and yards (906), including the playoffs. Meyers also logged a 9-yard carry and completed two passes for a combined 45 yards. The former college quarterback is now 4-for-4 as a passer for 88 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

While anything is possible, it is a pretty safe bet that Meyers will sign the tender to stay put.

The Patriots clearly have a plan in mind for utilizing Meyers in the upcoming season; especially having placed the second-round tender on him on March 16. Though other teams still had the chance to pursue him, New England’s placement of the tender ensured Meyers would not leave Foxboro without compensation. If another club were to sign him to an offer sheet, the Patriots would receive a second-round draft pick — assuming they decided not to match it.

While Meyers’ services would have been highly-coveted on the unrestricted open market, the tender to which he was attached did provide an additional layer of difficulty with signing him. Any team submitting an offer sheet to Meyers needed to be in possession of an available second round pick in 2022; the draft pick being defined as its own or better choice. Therefore, teams without a second round pick would be required to obtain a higher pick than theirs to submit an offer sheet.

Teams which fit this description included the Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers, and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Yet, Meyers remained a Patriot, and is likely to continue to be in the upcoming season. As a result, he is slated to receive $3.986 million in pay, assuming he plays on the one-year tender. In doing so, the 25-year-old will earn double the amount of the three-year, $1.765 million contract he signed as an undrafted rookie in 2019, per Patriots’ salary cap expert, Miguel Benzan. It should be noted that none of Meyers’ salary (from the RFA tender) is guaranteed.

Still, Meyers has yet to sign, leading many to ask the logical question: “Why?”

From a financial standpoint, Meyers' decision seems clear — sign the tender, earn a $3 million salary increase. Otherwise, the Patriots may lower his salary to $939,000, leaving his potential monetary windfall on the table. However, Meyers was hoping for a bit more from the Patriots in the offseason — by way of a long-term contract extension. As a result, he has been hesitant to place his signature to a tender which offers security for only one season. Therefore, Meyers may see potential in playing the waiting game down to the eleventh hour.

Still, attempting to make the Patriots blink first can be a costly strategy for Meyers on the field, as well. In the aftermath of their trade with the Miami Dolphins to acquire DeVante Parker, New England is currently nine players deep at the position. Parker, as well as fellow offseason acquisition Ty Montgomery, joins Meyers, along with incumbents N’Keal Harry, Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson, Malcolm Perry and minicamp standout Tre Nixon on the depth chart. The team also drafted rookie wideout Tyquan Thornton of Baylor in the second round. What was a position of great question just one year ago has now become one flush with talent.

With a full depth chart heading into training camp, the Pats may be reluctant to sign Meyers long term until they see what the new additions bring to the table. Whether or not the former undrafted free agent agrees to sign the tender, a multi-year contract remains a possibility. New England has shown a tendency to work on deals of this type with its players well into training camp — even extending talks into the days leading up to final roster cuts at the conclusion of preseason. However, the team has also long been known to halt negotiations at the start of the regular season.

The next few weeks will be interesting times for Jakobi Meyers — and, it begins on Wednesday with his tender deadline.