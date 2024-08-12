Patriots' New Starting Tackle Combination Unveiled in Training Camp
The future of the New England Patriots starting offensive line is a key talking point of the team's initial motions of training camp, yet it now seems that the coaching staff has begun to sort out how the five-man unit will shake out to start the new year.
During the Patriots' latest training camp practices, the offense has rolled out a new five-man set within their starting group across the past two days, and it includes a new combination of tackles on both sides of the line.
Within the Patriots' new starting o-line, veterans Vederian Lowe and Chukwuma Okorafor have emerged on the first-team as the top options at left and right tackle, respectively, as Sidy Sow, David Andrews, and Mike Onwenu fill out the interior.
The debate for who will be starting on the left and right side of the line has been a prominent conversation around the Patriots, but now with Lowe and Okorafor being the routine guys for the role in camp, it's giving us a big hint as to what to expect for week one of the season.
Lowe spent his 2023 campaign with the Patriots, albeit in limited fashion, while Okorafor came aboard as an offseason pickup this summer from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Each has seemed to outplay third-round rookie tackle Caedan Wallace in their early reps, inevitably giving the more experienced options the nod to be the ones protecting the QB1 of the offense, whether that be Drake Maye or Jacoby Brissett.
As the year progresses, there's ample opportunity for the younger guys on the roster, like Wallace, as well as rookie guard Layden Robinson, to get extended reps as they continue to develop, but the vets look to be the ones handling the reigns for now.
With a few weeks remaining until the regular season gets underway, it's feasible to imagine the Patriots diving into the free-agent market for another pickup if they feel this unit needs some reinforcements. However, with just under a month to go of the 2024 offseason, New England seems confident in their current core.
Fans will get a look at how this group does against a talented unit in the Philadelphia Eagles during their second preseason game of the year, set to kickoff at 7 PM on Thursday in Gillette Stadium.
