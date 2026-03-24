Patriots' Eliot Wolf Eyes Pass Rush Prospect at Miami Pro Day

While a robust contingent of New England Patriots scouts and coaches descended upon Chestnut Hill, Mass. for the region’s most prominent draft workout session, executive vice president Eliot Wolf took his scouting talents to Coral Gables, FL.

Far from the throngs of local reporters, Wolf quietly took a prominent observatory role among 100 representatives from all 32 NFL teams at the University of Miami’s Pro Day at Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility. Among the most high-profile Hurricanes present were offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, cornerback Keionte Scott, defensive end Rueben Bain Jr., and defensive end Akheem Mesidor — with the latter holding particular interest for New England.

While several mock drafts project Miami to have three players selected in the first round of April's draft, Mesidor has been on the Patriots' radar for quite some time. New England’s contingent met with the highly-touted defensive line prospect at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. Though he did not opt to participate in the timed portion of the day’s activities, he did take part in positional drills, along with Bain, his former teammate.

Glimpse of Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor Pro Day workout with their Hall of Fame DL coach Jason Taylor. Positional drill work solely was focus for both today.



Bain told me he dropped weight and wanted to show his football versatility beyond his power to NFL teams in drills. pic.twitter.com/wphQY6ETtu — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 23, 2026

Although it is highly unlikely that the Patriots would remove a highly-touted prospect like Mesidor from their draft board, his lack of participation in timed Pro Day and Combine workouts may have taken some urgency away from status among New England’s braintrust. Mesidor, as one of the most “pro-ready” defensive prospects in this draft class, has the makings of being an instant contributor in Mike Vrabel's defense. The 6-foot-3, 265-pounder recorded 63 total tackles, 17.5 tackles-for-loss, 12.5 sacks and 11 quarterback pressures in 2025, showing the versatility to play multiple spots on the defensive line.

Mesidor’s most impressive trait may be his ability to blend both finesse and power into his rushes, based on the style of his opponent. Still, his age [turns 25 on Apr. 5] and injury history, along with some deficiencies with his functional strength, may cause the Pats to re-evaluate whether he would provide the best return on investment at pick No. 31 in the first round.

Patriots Need Pass Rush Help

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel talks to players during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Despite their disappointing 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, the Pats are looking to build upon what appears to be a strong foundation. Not only did they vastly improve what had been a stagnant and unproductive offense, they resurrected a defense which ranked within the top ten in several major categories. Under the direction of head coach Mike Vrabel, defensive coordinator Terrell Williams and interim play-caller (and linebackers coach) Zak Kuhr, the Pats adopted an aggressive four-down style, which served them well throughout the year.

Still, the Patriots have their share of areas in need of improvement. Though many within Pats Nation are clamoring for an upgrade to their offensive line, New England may be best served by adding some strength and speed to their defensive pass rush. Their unit ranked 19th in the league in pass-rush win rate during the regular season, and notably struggled to put pressure on Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold in Super Bowl LX.

With linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson headed to the Washington Commanders, and given veteran Harold Landry’s injury history, New England could look to bolster their pass rush in the early rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft — perhaps with Mesidor as early as their No. 31 overall selection in the first round.

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