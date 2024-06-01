Patriots Pinned as 'Best Fit' for Former All-Pro Free Agent WR
While the bulk of this NFL offseason has been wrapped up, there's a few quality free agent remaining on the market who could have the potential to bring worthwhile impact deeper into the summer.
Of the teams that could be seeking one or two faces to add into the fold, the New England Patriots have extra cash to spend, along with a few holes on the roster that could be plugged up. They could enter the coming season as constructed, but if there's an opportunity on the table to improve the talent group on board, there's a chance this team could invest.
When pinpointing who the Patriots could look into adding across the remainder of this offseason, Bleacher Report suggested that former New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas may be an ideal candidate to sign, noting that New England can still benefit from a boost on the offensive side of the ball.
"Former Saints star Michael Thomas hasn't played a full season or been a Pro Bowler since 2019. The injuries that have plagued him ever since make it hard to believe that the 31-year-old will ever be an elite wideout again. However, Thomas is still a 6'3", 212-pound target and one of the top route-runners in the NFL... Thomas could also aid the New England Patriots, who still have arguably the league's most lackluster receiving corps, even after using a second-round pick on Ja'Lynn Polk. "- Kristopher Knox, Bleacher Report
Thomas is a few steps back from the player he once was, totaling just over 1,000 yards in the past four seasons due to repeated injuries, but make no mistake that he can still have a nice role within an NFL offense. The Patriots, while possessing a notably crowded wide receiver room at the moment, might be a team that could look at hosting him.
The selection of Ja'Lynn Polk in April's second round, along with Javon Baker in the fourth round of the draft provides at least some upside entering the Patriots' 2024 campaign. However, New England is still far removed from having anything considered close to a top-end receiving unit in the league.
Thomas may not be one to shift that status. Still, he at least gives them a dice roll to another weapon for whoever's under center to kick off the year. It's a low-risk move that could result in a pleasant surprise if Thomas can return anywhere close to his 2019 Offensive Player of the Year self.
There's no guarantees New England will be searching for another vet before week one, but if the Patriots are willing to send an offer out, Thomas sticks out as an interesting man for the job.
