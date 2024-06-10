Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson Offers Significant Extension Update
Rhamondre Stevenson has been a staple of the New England Patriots' backfield since arriving in Foxboro, and it looks like he may be nearing an agreement to stay in town long-term.
The Patriots running back dished some notable intel on his contract situation after Monday's practice amid his expiring deal looming for next summer, where he told the press he and New England are "pretty close" to a contract extension, per Chris Mason of MassLive.
Stevenson is set to make $3.3 million for the 2024-25 season and is scheduled to hit free agency without an extension settled. However, if the rumors prove true, fans won't have to worry about their lead running back leaving any time soon.
The Patriots RB had a bit of an injury-plagued 2023-24 campaign but was still productive during his 12 games played. Stevenson posted 194 touches for 857 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns. When healthy, he remained one of New England's vital cogs on the offensive sides of the ball and should continue to do so in his age-26 season.
Locking in Stevenson for the next few years, it allows the Patriots, and more specifically Drake Maye, some added security in the backfield, which is what this team needs after their recent uncertainty on the offensive side of the ball. New England needs to surround their young signal caller with as much talent as they can afford, and retaining their lead back is a great way of doing so.
Looking ahead to next season, the Patriots backfield will feature Stevenson alongside Antonio Gibson, Kevin Harris, and JaMychal Hasty. The offseason addition of Gibson will bring some worthwhile production as a change-of-pace back, but the stage is set for Rhamondre to have a monster season.
So long as New England's offensive line can stay formidable, his best year could be right in front of us.
Follow Patriots Country on X for more New England Patriots coverage!