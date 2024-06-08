PFF Reveals Patriots' Top Breakout Candidate for 2024 Season
After close to a league-worst finish at 4-13 a season ago, the New England Patriots will have a prime opportunity to rebound in 2024.
By resetting the landscape with a new starting quarterback, head coach, and several fresh pieces on the offense, this team could be in the mix to make a worthwhile jump forward from their previously ugly and unorganized campaign.
Seeing those strides forward will have to result in some progression taking place on both sides of the ball, but the Patriots could have just the personnel in place to do so. New England has a few names to take note of on the roster with a chance to see some substantial improvements, and ultimately help in posting more than four wins on the season.
When projecting who on the Patriots has the best hopes of breakout across next season, Pro Football Focus pinned second-year Sidy Sow as a prime candidate to take that coveted leap, thanks to some offensive line stability and a refresh at the quarterback position:
"Sow had a solid rookie season and was particularly effective against rushers, as demonstrated by his 71.3 pass-blocking grade. The fact he ended the season with overall grades of 82.0 or higher in Weeks 16 and 17 bodes well, too. The Patriots re-signed Mike Onwenu and will return David Andrews, and that continuity — plus a whole lot more athleticism behind center with Drake Maye— could lead to an even better Year 2 for Sow."- Bradley Locker, PFF
A considerable breakout from Sow is exactly what this team could use entering next season. The Patriots will inevitably have some uncertainty at left tackle and left guard to start the year, so keeping whatever offensive line core is intact will be vital for this offense to be successful.
Pairing the second-year guard next to Andrews and Onwenu brings New England a much better sense of security up front, and gives a bit of relief to Patriots fans if Maye gets the nod under center. The offensive line will be far from perfect, but with another year with solid production from Sow, this group can make do.
Expect the offensive line to remain a key focus for this Patriots team as we near closer to the start of next NFL season.
