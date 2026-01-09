Patriots' Drake Maye's Wife Hints at Huge Announcement

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye might be the star of the new Pats dynasty, but he's not the only star in his household. Maye's wife, Ann Michael, has become a beloved fan favorite on social media, and now, she's getting her own moment in the spotlight with a new show.

In a video posted to NBC Sports Boston's Tik Tok account, Maye announced the new show, Beyond Bakemas, which is a continuation of her mega-viral Bakemas series. The series features Maye making a new baked good for every day in December leading up to Christmas.

"Hi everyone, it's Ann Michael Maye here. I'm here in the kitchen at NBC Sports Boston, just finished filming my baking show, Beyond Bakemas. I'm so excited for you guys all to see it, so be sure to stay tuned in," she says in the video.

Ann Michael Maye Announces "Beyond Bakemas" Show

Drake has been an avid supporter of his wife's videos, citing her Southern charm and bubbly personality as a reason why fans connect with her on social media and beyond.

“She’s just being herself on social media. (She’s) baking for me, and I’m trying to bring some extra baked goods in here, give some to the offensive line or something," he said earlier in the season. "But, she’s just being herself, and I love her for it. I tell her that all the time, ‘Don’t change for anything.’ I think she deserves all the support.”

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The pair, who both attended the University of North Carolina and have been sweethearts since middle school, wed this summer. 2025 is the first season where Ann Michael has lived in Boston with Drake, after completing her schooling, and became an instant favorite. She was even recently featured in a Barstool sports video, sampling pizza from Gianni's Pizza and Deli in nearby Needham, MA.

Drake Maye's MVP Performance

While Ann Michael has become a star off the field, Drake is developing a cult-like following of his own thanks to his on field antics. He's the center piece to the Patriots' wild come back year, going from a four-win season to another AFC East Championship and no. 2 playoff seed.

In 2025, Drake has made 354 of 492 pass attempts, for a completion percentage of 72%. He's thrown for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns (more than doubling his 2024 total of 15) and played all 17 games of the regular season. The performance has led to consistent calls for him to be named MVP.

Maye and the Patriots face off against the Los Angeles Chargers in a prime time matchup from Gillette Stadium as part of the AFC Wild Card round.

