PFF Unveils Patriots' Top Offensive Prospect to Watch for 2025 Draft
While we're less than three months removed from this year's edition of the NFL Draft, some analysts are already looking ahead to what the 2025 class may hold and how the landscape could impact the future of the New England Patriots.
Over the course of this offseason, the Patriots have done a nice job of setting up the foundational blocks to a successful franchise rebuild, but the roster still leaves room for a few improvements on both sides of the ball, especially offensively.
It leaves the stage set for New England to add another top prospect on the offensive end during the top of the 2025 NFL Draft. With the Patriots still being fresh within their rebuilding process, a projected low placement in the standings gives this squad a prime opportunity to bring in a premier top-5 level prospect in the class.
PFF's Trevor Sikkema sees a great fit with LSU tackle Will Campbell to shore up this offensive line. Sikkema describes the 20-year-old as an all-around talent at the position and delivers a great answer to New England's question marks on Drake Maye's blindside protector:
"The Patriots did the right thing by drafting Drake Maye at No. 3 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft instead of trading back for a haul of picks. But now they need to protect him. Will Campbell is my top offensive tackle prospect heading into the season. He appears to have shorter arms than a player listed at 6-foot-6, but he makes up for it with a great blend of body density, patience and power. He has the tools to be a starting left tackle."- Trevor Sikkema, PFF
Campbell is an elite left tackle prospect likely to be a part of next year's draft, and could be a picture-perfect fit for a New England team coveting a long-term solution at that position. A top-three selected franchise quarterback like Maye needs to have ample protection to be successful under center in Foxboro, and this selection brings just that.
The Patriots' current outlook for left tackle next season relies on either Chukwuma Okorafor, an offseason signee from the Pittsburgh Steelers, or third-round rookie Caedan Wallace, who primarily played on the right side of the line during his time at Penn State. Neither option provides 100% certainty for 2024, which opens the door for Campbell to be a stellar fit in New England.
Of course, we're way out from seeing how next year's draft transpires, as we haven't even seen this year's rookies touch the field yet. Still, projecting the possibilities of how this future looks in New England is exciting nonetheless.
Follow New England Patriots On SI over on our Facebook and Twitter/X to stay up to date on all Patriots news and rumors!