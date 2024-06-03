Former Patriots WR Says Andrew Luck Was More Talented Than Tom Brady
A former New England Patriots wide receiver had a bold claim to dish out when it comes to the GOAT.
Phillip Dorsett, a former eight-year NFL vet who suited up for New England across three seasons, made headlines recently amid his appearance on The Money Down Podcast. During an interview with former Patriots running back James White, Dorsettwent on to saythat Andrew Luck may have been the best signal caller he's ever played with, rather than Tom Brady.
“I always say this to everybody. People ask me because they know I played with Tom [Brady], ‘Who was the best quarterback you played with?… To be honest, when it comes to talent, it was Andrew Luck, for sure. Talent-wise, man, Andrew was different. He was just a natural-born leader. He was still young. And the way he carried himself, you would think this man is a ten-year vet. He was tough as hell… [He] had a strong arm, was smart, was accurate. It’s just injuries, bro. It’s football.”- Phillip Dorsett, The Money Down Podcast
In the world of sports, everyone is bound to have some hot takes ready to fire off-- even players. Despite lining up next to Brady for three seasons, and even winning a Super Bowl in New England, Dorsett tends to favor the skillset he saw from Andrew Luck during his time with the Indianapolis Colts.
Luck was a four-time Pro Bowler during his time in Indianapolis, also securing Comeback Player of the Year honors in 2018, the season before his inevitable and sudden retirement at 29 years old. The skillset he possessed under center was some of the most impressive talents the league had seen in recent history, especially as a prospect coming out of Stanford, but it was health that proved to be his biggest hurdle.
It's one of the larger "what-if" stories in NFL history if Luck had been able to remain healthy through his career, but it hasn't stopped some from putting the former Colts QB in the same breath as Brady.
Now, if you asked most former Patriots wide receivers, you likely wouldn't get close to Dorsett's answer from most of them. After catching balls from who's widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time, many are likely to give Brady the nod over 99% of whoever else has suited up in NFL history. But, for the small percentage of pass catchers that have suited up for multiple elite throwers like Dorsett, that opinion seems to vary.
One thing remains certain though, and that's the sizeable gap that remains. when comparing the greatness between these two. As long as Luck doesn't plan to come out of retirement anytime soon, you shouldn't expect to see that changing.
Follow Patriots Country on X for more New England Patriots coverage!