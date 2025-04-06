The Travis Hunter Dream Might Be Dead for Patriots
Many New England Patriots fans have long been dreaming of their team selecting Colorado Buffaloes superstar Travis Hunter in the NFL Draft, but those thoughts may be fleeting.
The Patriots own the fourth overall pick later this month, which put their chances of landing Hunter in jeopardy to begin with. But after the latest report, New England may have to put its Hunter hopes on ice.
Jeff Howe of The Athletic has reported that the Cleveland Browns seem to be zeroing in on Hunter with the No. 2 pick.
“In fact, there’s a growing belief around the league that Hunter is the favorite to go to the Cleveland Browns with the No. 2 pick, according to high-ranking executives and coaches,” Howe wrote. “The Browns have been high on Hunter throughout the process, according to sources. And as he went through his route tree Friday during warmups, Browns general manager Andrew Berry watched intently from 10 yards away.”
This could explain why the Pats surprisingly one sent one representative to Colorado's Pro Day. Perhaps the Patriots have intel that Hunter probably isn't going to be available at No. 4?
If that's the case, it would be a crushing blow to New England, which, even after signing Stefon Diggs, needs significant help in its receiving corps.
The Pats would then likely have to turn to either edge rusher Abdul Carter or offensive tackle Will Campbell in the first round, or they could trade down and collect some more picks.
Hunter hauled in 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns this past season. He also registered 36 tackles, four interceptions and 11 passes defended, as he played both wide receiver and cornerback. His exploits landed him the Heisman Trophy award.
We'll see what happens between now and April 24, but the chances of the Patriots being able to snatch Hunter are beginning to look bleak.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!