Vegas Reveals Odds on Patriots' Week One Starting QB for 2024
All eyes are on the New England Patriots' starting quarterback job as we near closer to the beginning of the highly-anticipated 2024 NFL season.
After the selection of Drake Maye during April's draft, many now wonder when will be the first chance we get to see the Patriots' rookie in action. Given how the last quarterback stint turned out with Mac Jones, we could end up seeing New England take a more safe, conservative approach if Maye doesn't enter training camp with a jaw-dropping performance that shows to be ahead of schedule.
However, as the newest Vegas odds see it, the Patriots may be in to give their rookie QB some time to learn before throwing him into the fire.
DraftKings Sportsbook pins offseason addition Jacoby Brissett as the most likely candidate to start under center in week one for New England, coming in at -300 to do so, as opposed to Maye's longshot bid of +220.
It's the plan that's been in place for the Patriots for some time now: let Maye learn the ropes, then he can enter the fold once the coaching staff feels he's fit to handle the keys. A tested veteran like Brissett was brought in for that very reason, allowing New England to have a reliable option at QB if things go sideways in their development plan.
Brissett also spent some extensive time with new Patriots offensive coordinator, Alex Van Pelt, further adding the security at quarterback that this team lacked in 2023. The two worked together during Brissett's stint with the Cleveland Browns in 2022.
If Maye walks into training camp with an elite showing, then the possibility can rise for fans to get an earlier glimpse of their top three draft pick. Still, with the long-term implications in play, first-year head coach Jerod Mayo may want to roll with a more surefire option in Brissett when it's all settled.
Talks will continue to ramp up centering the Patriots' quarterback situation once the team's training camp kicks off at the end of the month on July 24th.
